India top medals tally at first Asian Online Shooting Championship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:00 IST
The squad won four out of the eight gold medals on offer, besides two silver and five bronze medals, for a total of 11 podium finishes. Image Credit: ANI

India's 24-member shooting contingent topped the medals tally in the first Asian Online Shooting Championship.

The squad won four out of the eight gold medals on offer, besides two silver and five bronze medals, for a total of 11 podium finishes.

The performance, in the first international challenge after the pandemic-forced lockdown, further enhanced India's reputation as one of the top global powers in the Olympic sport.

The two-day competition, held on Thursday and Friday, was organised by the Kuwait Shooting Federation and saw 274 shooters from 22 Asian countries take part.

India's gold winners were Saurabh Chaudhary in the men's 10m air pistol, Divyansh Singh Panwar in the men's 10m air rifle, Kynan Chenai in men's trap and Rajeshwari Kumari in women's trap.

Arjun Babuta in men's 10m air rifle and Shreyasi Singh in women's trap won silvers while Manu Bhaker (women's 10m air pistol), Sarabjot Singh (men's 10m air pistol), Deepak Kumar (men's 10m air rifle) Prithviraj Tondaiman (men's trap) and Manish Keer (women's trap) won bronze medals.

There were a total of eight events on the roster with no final rounds in the pistol and rifle competitions. In the shotgun events, 150-bird matches were held.

