5 UP cops suspended for laxity in probing loot-murder case

PTI | Banda | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:08 IST
Five police personnel including an inspector have been suspended for alleged laxity in investigating a two-year-old loot-and-murder case here, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The case dates back to February 26, 2019 when a person called Yogendra alias Madan Yadav was killed and his car looted by three people on his way to Allahabad from the Mahoba district, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

The FIR in this connection was lodged in Allahabad but the case was later transferred to the Baberu Police Station here for probe, and the suspended police personnel were found lax in conducting this investigation, he added. Superintendent of Police Siddhart Shankar Meena has suspended Shashi Kumar Pandey, the then inspector of the Baberu Police Station, and four sub-inspectors --Ramakant, Rajesh Yadav, Abhishek Singh and Amit Kumar -- posted at the Simauni Police outpost at that time, the ASP said. The case has now been worked out by the present sub-inspector posted in Simauni and three accused have been arrested, he added. During the latter investigation in the case, five policemen were prima facie found lax in performing their duty and they were suspended on Friday, Chauhan said.

Elaborating on the 2019 incident, the ASP said that Yadav was on his way to Allahabad from Mahoba district when he asked two people about the direction, who then got into his car. They later also picked up another person on the way.

The three allegedly strangulated him before axing him to death, the ASP said, adding they threw his body in Yamuna river at Benda Ghat and fled with his car, the ASP said.

