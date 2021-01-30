Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:34 IST
Farmers' protest: Mumbai Press Club condemns FIRs against journalists

The Mumbai Press Clubon Saturdaycondemned the registration of multiple First InformationReports (FIRs) against journalists over the coverage offarmers' tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.

Filing of cases against journalists shows thegovernment's growing intolerance for those who differ with it,it said.

FIRs have been filed in Delhi as well in as some BJP-ruled states including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradeshagainst journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande and othersregarding their coverage of the rally or their comments on it.

The tractor rally undertaken by farmers who have beenprotesting against the new farm laws of the Union governmenthad turned violent.

In a statement, the Mumbai Press Club, a journalists'body, said the events during the rally were chaotic andinformation was not available easily.

There was a clear ''intelligence lapse'' on the part ofthe Delhi Police which had lost control of the situation, thePress Club said.

''In these circumstances, to pin blame on thejournalists for being responsible for the violence anddisruption, is reprehensible,'' it said.

''Worse still is the attempt of the Police to sticksedition charges on the journalists using archaic laws. Itshows the growing intolerance of the Union government againstthose who do not toe the line of the ruling establishment,'' itsaid.

These FIRs were part of ''a dangerous trend'' whichseeks to demonize journalists who do not agree with thegovernment, the statement said.

It also cited the arrest of Kerala Union of WorkingJournalists office-bearer Siddique Kappan by the UP Policeunder the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as anexample of this trend.

Besides, journalists are increasingly being portrayedas anti-nationals or terrorists, it said.

The club sought immediate withdrawal of FIRs againstsix journalists, and called on the Union government to stopusing such ''coercive and threatening practices''. PTI MRKRK KRK

