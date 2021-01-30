Boy dies after being attacked by stray dogs in Telangana

A nine-year-old boy died hereon Saturday when stray dogs attacked him at a large tract ofopen land, police said.

The victim had reportedly gone to the place to playwith a friend on Saturday evening.

The land is used mainly for agricultural purposes,they said.

He was found dead with dog bites when his parentsstarted looking forhim. It was not clear how the other boymanaged to escape.

A case of suspicious death (under Section 174 CrPC)was registered following a complaint made by the deceasedboy's father, they said, adding that investigation was oninto the matter.

