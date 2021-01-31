20 kg of explosives seized in Jharkhand

Security forces onSaturday recovered 20 kg of explosives from the side of a roadin Giridih district of Jharkhand, police said.

It is suspected that Naxalites have kept theexplosives at a spot under Bhelwaghati police station areatargeting security forces, Giridih Superintendent of PoliceAmit Renu told the media.

The explosives were defused by CRPF personnel in ajungle, Renu said.

