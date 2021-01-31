Left Menu

Tripura: BJP worker shot dead in Dhalai district

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 31-01-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 00:38 IST
A 37-year-old BJP worker wasshot dead by miscreants at his residence in Tripura's Dhalaidistrict on Saturday, police said.

Three persons were arrested in this connection, theysaid.

A group of gunmen entered the house of Kripa RanjanChakma in Jalachandra Karbari Para area and opened fire athim, a senior officer said.

BJP district committee member Ashis Bhattacharjee,local MLA Shambhulal Chakma, the saffron party Janajati Morchadistrict president Hangsa Kumar visited his house and condoledthe death.

''His murder is a case of conspiracy ahead of theTripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC)elections. We demand immediate action against those who killedour active party worker,'' BJP spokesperson NabenduBhattacharjee said.

The High Court of Tripura had ordered the stategovernment to conduct elections to the 30-member TTAADC withinMay 17 this year.

The term of the previous council expired on May 17,2020, but its elections were not held in the wake of theCOVID-19 pandemic situation.

The TTAADC came into being under the sixth schedule ofthe constitution in 1985.

