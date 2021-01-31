Left Menu

At least two Guatemalans among 19 bodies found in northern Mexico

There were at least two Guatemalans among the 19 bodies found earlier this month at the scene of a suspected massacre in northern Mexico, state prosecutors said on Saturday. Some Guatemalan families had said they feared loved ones trying to migrate to the United States were among those killed in Tamaulipas.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 31-01-2021 07:40 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 07:40 IST
At least two Guatemalans among 19 bodies found in northern Mexico

There were at least two Guatemalans among the 19 bodies found earlier this month at the scene of a suspected massacre in northern Mexico, state prosecutors said on Saturday. The attorney general's office of the northern border state of Tamaulipas, where the corpses were discovered, said in a statement that investigators had so far genetically identified four of the dead with the aid of their families.

Two were Guatemalans and two were Mexicans, the office said, without giving the names of the people. Some Guatemalan families had said they feared loved ones trying to migrate to the United States were among those killed in Tamaulipas. Many of the dead that were found in the municipality of Camargo, Tamaulipas had gunshot wounds and were badly charred.

The Tamaulipas authorities said preliminary findings suggested that 16 of the bodies were male, one was female, and two were still unclear because they were so badly burned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China's factory recovery slows in Jan as COVID-19 returns

Chinas factory activity grew at the slowest pace in five months in January, hit by a wave of domestic coronavirus infections, but still in line with the ongoing recovery in the worlds second-largest economy.The official manufacturing Purcha...

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg called Australian lawmakers last week to discuss rules that would make internet giants pay news outlets for content but failed to persuade them to change policy, the countrys Treasurer said on Sunday. Zucker...

Soccer-Man Utd's Rashford calls racial abuse against him 'humanity at its worst'

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said the racial abuse he received online after Saturdays 0-0 draw at Arsenal was humanity and social media at its worst. The 23-year-old England international said he refused to take screenshots of ...

Mexico reports 15,337 new coronavirus cases, 1,495 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Saturday reported 15,337 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,495 additional fatalities, bringing the total to 1,857,230 cases and 158,074 deaths.The government says the real number of infected people i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021