Two women among 3 killed in TN road mishap

Three people, including twowomen, died when the two-wheeler they were riding and acement-ladden lorry collided in Kangeyam in nearby Tirupurdistrict on Sunday, police said.

The victims -- a 26-year old garment factory worker, whowas riding the bike, his wife and sister-in-law -- wereproceeding to Thanjavur when the mishap occurred, they said.

All the three were caught under the wheels of the lorryand died on the spot, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)