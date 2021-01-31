Left Menu

Clerk dismissed from govt service for submitting fake caste certificate

PTI | Malkangiri | Updated: 31-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 14:19 IST
The Malkangiri district administration has dismissed a senior clerk from government service for submitting a fake caste certificate at the time of her recruitment, an official said.

District Collector Y Vijay on Saturday dismissedLakhmipriya Behera, a lady clerk at the district welfaredepartment from service after it was ascertained that she useda fake tribal caste certificate to enter the governmentservice, deputy collector Durga Prasad Dora told reporters.

Based on a complaint, the Revenue DivisionalCommissioner (RDC), southern division, had ordered a probe into the case.

The investigation revealed that Behera got the government service 24 years ago by submitting a fake ST certificate as she doesn't belong to that community. She also availed of a promotion during the service period.

Behera, who hailed from Kalahandi district, had availed the ST certificate from Junagarh Tehsildar after her marriage to a tribal man.

However, Behera could not be contacted as she was on leave.

As per rules, anyone cannot avail the benefit of reserved category people even though he or she marries a scheduled tribe or scheduled caste community person, official sources said.

