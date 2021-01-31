Punjab CM calls all-party meet on Feb 2 to discuss farmers' stir

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday called an all-party meeting on February 2 to discuss the farmers' agitation against agricultural laws in the light of the recent developments in the national capital. The meeting will be held at 11 am in Punjab Bhawan, an official spokesperson said. The leaders will discuss the situation arising out of the recent developments in the ongoing farmers' agitation in Delhi, "especially in view of the Republic Day violence, the Singhu border attack on farmers, and the massive vilification campaign against them".

Urging all parties to join the meeting in a spirit of unity, in support of the farmers and in the interest of Punjab, the Chief Minister said the crisis triggered by the farm laws was a matter of concern for the entire state and its people. "Only through collective efforts of all Punjabis, and all the political parties of the state, can the crisis be tackled effectively and the farmers' interests be protected," he added. The Chief Minister hoped that all political parties in Punjab will put aside their differences to find a solution to the problem. "This is not the time to stand on ego but to come together to save our state and our people," he stressed.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm legislations -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

