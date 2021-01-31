Left Menu

Punjab Police busts gambling, trafficking racket; 70 arrested

The Punjab Police Sunday claimed to have busted an alleged gambling and immoral trafficking racket active in the Mohali district after arresting 70 people, including 10 women, during a late night operation at a city marriage palace, officials said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-01-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 16:08 IST
Punjab Police busts gambling, trafficking racket; 70 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Police Sunday claimed to have busted an alleged gambling and immoral trafficking racket active in the Mohali district after arresting 70 people, including 10 women, during a late night operation at a city marriage palace, officials said. The Organised Crime Control Unit of Punjab Police also impounded 47 vehicles, besides seizing Rs 8.42 lakh in cash, 40 liquor bottles, playing cards and laptops during their operation that followed a tip-off, DGP Dinkar Gupta said. ''The backgrounds of all the persons involved in the gambling and immoral trafficking are being investigated,'' said the DGP.

Forensic examination of the seized laptops and mobile phones is also being conducted to extract further details, he said, according to an official statement here.

Following the directions of Organised Crime Control Unit Chief Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, the operation was conducted on the intervening night of January 30 and January 31, around 1 AM, at a marriage palace located on the outskirts of Banur, towards Zirakpur, the statement said. The arrested women were being used as bartenders and dancers, it said. An FIR has been registered in the case under various provisions of the Excise Act, the Gambling Act and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fair Finance: The women entrepreneurs lifting communities out of poverty

Goodwill Ambassador Sonia Gardner. UNCDFMoroccan-born Ms Gardner is one of the most prominent senior women in the financial sector and has been an industry leader for over two decades, as president of a multi-billion dollar New York-based ...

First cases of avian influenza detected in Jammu's Udhampur and Poonch

The Udhampur and Poonch districts of Jammu region have reported their first cases of avian influenza as samples taken from three dead birds tested positive for the disease, prompting precautionary measures including the culling process, a s...

Kelly Rowland announces birth of second child

Singer Kelly Rowland has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her manager-husband Tim Weatherspoon.The couple have named the newborn Noah.The former Destinys Child member shared the news on Instagram on Saturday.On the 21st day, of t...

FROM THE FIELD: COVID crisis creates new wave of self-reliance for Tonga

The Tonga Rural Innovation Project IFAD Todd M. HenryCOVID-related travel restrictions, and increasing prices of imports, have created new challenges, on top of destructive weather events, such as tropical cyclones which can sweep over th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021