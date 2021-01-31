Left Menu

Tourist drowns, another missing after boat capsizes in Sundarbans

31-01-2021
One tourist drowned andanother went missing after a boat carrying 22 people capsizedin a river in the Sundarbans in West Bengal on Sunday, policesaid.

A group of tourists from Kolkata hired a mechanisedboat for sightseeing in the Jharkhali jungle area in South 24Parganas district and it capsized in the Herobhanga river.

The boat was carrying 22 people including twochildren, police said.

One of the tourists, 65-year-old Subodh Gitanu,drowned while a woman went missing. Others were rescued.

A search operation is on for the missing woman,identified as Pratima Doloi, police said.

