Tourist drowns, another missing after boat capsizes in Sundarbans

One tourist drowned andanother went missing after a boat carrying 22 people capsizedin a river in the Sundarbans in West Bengal on Sunday, policesaid.

A group of tourists from Kolkata hired a mechanisedboat for sightseeing in the Jharkhali jungle area in South 24Parganas district and it capsized in the Herobhanga river.

The boat was carrying 22 people including twochildren, police said.

One of the tourists, 65-year-old Subodh Gitanu,drowned while a woman went missing. Others were rescued.

A search operation is on for the missing woman,identified as Pratima Doloi, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)