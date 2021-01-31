AAP asks Punjab govt to deploy cops to protect farmers protesting on Delhi borders

Left Menu

Days after several incidents of violence took place in farmers' tractor rally against new farm laws on January 26, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and demanded that Punjab police should be deployed to protect agitating farmers in the protest sites surrounding the national capital.

Days after several incidents of violence took place in farmers' tractor rally against new farm laws on January 26, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and demanded that Punjab police should be deployed to protect agitating farmers in the protest sites surrounding the national capital. MLA from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar, Chadha in a letter said, "AAP demands that you deploy Punjab Police in sufficient numbers to surround the camps where the peaceful protests are being held from all sides."

"The Punjab police must provide protection to our farmer sisters and brothers so no harm is done to them and they can continue to protest against the black farm laws in a peaceful manner," the letter reads. It said, "While we understand that until now you have turned a blind eye to the plight of the farmers, it is a matter of great shock and surprise that we are having to bring it to your attention that they are under threat of physical violence and attack from goons of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," AAP MLA said in a letter.

It added that " They (protesting farmers) have been exposed to violence for the past few days owing to the BJP's machinations - whether through goons, or the Delhi police, who abandons them". Chadha asked Chief Minister Singh "to understand that the BJP proposes to continue its attitude of intimidating any person who dares to raise a voice in opposition to the BJP. It is obvious from the recent behaviour of goons that have been disrupting meetings by pelting stones and other violent behaviour that the BJP will, in keeping with its standard modus operandi by attempting to intimidate our farmer sisters and brothers."

"If Punjab Police cavalcade can go to Delhi along with Netas, officers and even random protectees of the State-- then why can't they be deployed to protect farmers? he questioned. He further said, "Had the AAP been in power, we would have already deployed Punjab police, instead of spreading lies and betraying our farmer."

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

