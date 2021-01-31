Car bomb explodes in Northern Aleppo killing at least five -local media

Car bomb explodes in Northern Aleppo killing at least five -local mediaReuters | Damascus | Updated: 31-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 19:05 IST
A car bomb exploded leaving at least five people dead and more than 25 injured in Northern Aleppo, Syria's al-Watan newspaper reported.
State news agency SANA reported the bombing but did not give details on the number of those killed and injured.
Turkey, which is allied with some rebel groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is in control of the area where the explosion occurred. (Reporting By Kinda Makieh in Damascus and Maha El Dahan in Beirut; Editing by Catherine Evans)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
