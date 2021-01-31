Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-01-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 20:51 IST
Ex-Chhattisgarh minister’s daughter-in-law and granddaughter found dead

The bodies of a former Chhattisgarh minister's daughter-in-law and granddaughter were found at their house in Raipur, police said on Sunday, noting two suspects, including a relative, were taken into custody.

The bodies of Neha Dhritlahre (30) and her daughter Ananya (9) were found in the box of the bed in a room of their house located in Shankar Nagar area on Saturday night, Station House Officer (SHO) of Khamhardih police station Mamta Sharma Ali told PTI.

Neha was the wife of Tarun Dhritlahre, the son of late DP Dhritlahre, who was a minister in the Ajit Jogi-led Congress government (2000-2003).

As per preliminary information, Tarun was out of Raipur on Saturday and when Neha's brother reached here to take his sister and niece along with him, he found the house locked, Ali said.

“When Neha did not answer his phone calls, he contacted his another sister who lives nearby. The two broke open the door of the house. They spotted Tarun's brother-in-law (the husband of Tarun's sister) and another man inside the house,'' she said.

They immediately informed the police and later the bodies of the woman and the girl were found inside the bed box, the SHO said.

“The two men, who were inside the house, were taken into custody and efforts are on to trace their accomplice who, according to them, had murdered the two and escaped from the spot,'' the officer said.

Ali said, prima facie, the woman and her daughter were strangulated, and ''subsequently, the accused also dipped the woman's head into a bucket of water to ensure that she has died''.

The cause behind the crime is not known immediately and further investigation is underway, she added.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh slammed the ruling Congress over the incident alleging that offenders were roaming freely under the government.

Sharing a news item about the incident on Twitter, Singh wrote in Hindi, ''Jungle Raj party-2 has started in Chhattisgarh. Now, here is a Congress government under which offenders committing theft, murder, kidnapping and loot are roaming freely. Police and people are helpless in front of criminals who have the protection of the government.'' PTI TKP NSK NSD AARAAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

