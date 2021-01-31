Left Menu

Delhi govt instructs authorities for strict implementation of latest COVID-19 Unlock guidelines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 22:45 IST
Delhi govt instructs authorities for strict implementation of latest COVID-19 Unlock guidelines

The Delhi government on Sunday instructed authorities for implementation of Centre's guidelines lifting restrictions on cinema halls, swimming pools, stadiums and exhibition halls while following the standard operating procedures in view of COVID-19.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar had released a new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to help functioning of cinema halls with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Adequate physical distancing, mandatory face masks and sanitisation of auditoriums after every screening are among the latest SOPs issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after the government allowed cinema halls to operate at 100 per cent occupancy from Monday.

Digital booking of tickets and staggered show timings to avoid crowding will be encouraged, the minister said.

Delhi Chief Secretary and chairman of executive committee of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Vijay Dev, in an order on Sunday, said the COVID-19 situation has been reviewed and number of active and new cases of the infection have been declining steadily during the last two months in the city.

''Therefore, it has been decided that guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, order dated January 27, along with SOPs issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for cinema halls and theatres, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for operation of swimming pools and for opening up of stadia for sports events, and Department of Commerce, Government of India for holding trade exhibitions, will be applied mutatis mutandis in NCT of Delhi,'' said the DDMA order.

The SOPs of the Centre allowed opening of swimming pools with maintaining social distancing inside the pools.

Children below 10 years, elderly above 65 years of age and pregnant women have been recommended to not use the swimming pools.

Exhibitions will now also be allowed with social distancing, face covers, Arogya Setu app, thermal screening and other safety measures against COVID-19.

The Delhi chief secretary directed that all district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police and other authorities concerned will ensure strict enforcement of the guidelines.

PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Britain's centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom in hospital with COVID

British centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden in last years lockdown, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said on Sunday...

Govt bent upon throttling farmers' voice by banning Internet: Cong

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the government was hell bent upon throttling the voice of farmers by imposing a ban on Internet at their agitation sites.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government has shut the Inte...

Maha: 84-year-old man kills his 80-year-old wife

An 84-year-old man was arrested onSunday in Thane district in Maharashtra for allegedly stabbingto death his 80-year-old wife, police said.The incident took place in Golavali village in thedistricts Dombivali area and the accused has been i...

Qatar pledges USD 360 million in aid to Hamas-ruled Gaza

The Qatari government on Sunday said it would provide 360 million in assistance for the Gaza Strip during the coming year, renewing a program that has helped reduce fighting between Israel and the territorys militant Hamas rulers.Qatar, an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021