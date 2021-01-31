Girl raped by uncle in UP's Gonda

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the girl was playing near her home.

''Her cousin on the pretext of giving her a biscuit took her outside the village. At that time, the uncle of the girl also reached there and raped her,'' Gonda SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

The girl was found lying near a bush in an unconscious state, he said.

The family of the girl took her to the police station, from where she was sent to the district women hospital.

She was later sent to a hospital in Lucknow as her condition became serious.

A case has been registered against two people on the complaint lodged by the father of the girl, Pandey added.

