Left Menu

UK police arrest another 9 people at asylum seekers' camp

The charity also said there was no hot water to wash with or to make tea, and that its essential that appropriate care is provided.The Home Office said the department is following all guidelines and that the barracks are safe and secure. It also said that power was lost to much of the site for a time following the fire, but it has now been mostly restored.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 00:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 00:34 IST
UK police arrest another 9 people at asylum seekers' camp
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Police in southeast England said Sunday that they have made a further nine arrests at a former army barracks, which has been used to house hundreds of asylum-seekers and where a suspected arson attack took place.

Kent Police said in a statement that 14 people have now been arrested following a "disturbance" on Friday at the site in the coastal town of Folkestone, which saw windows smashed and a building set alight.

Five men previously arrested in connection with the unrest remain in custody. One of them, 31-year-old Mohammed Ali, has been charged "with assault by beating, using or threatening unlawful violence and criminal damage." He is due to appear in court on Monday.

Police said no serious injuries were reported as a result of the attack, even though a "significant amount of damage was caused to one part of the site following a fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately." The fire broke out at the site, where around 400 people have been staying. The barracks has been dogged by accusations of poor conditions, and at least 120 residents reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

On Sunday, Britain's Home Office, which overseas asylum applications, is facing allegations from migrant charity Care4Calais that residents remaining at the barracks are living in "freezing cold" conditions and that 100 of them have COVID-19 without a doctor on site. The charity also said there was no hot water to wash with or to make tea, and that it's "essential" that appropriate care is provided.

The Home Office said the department is following all guidelines and that the barracks are "safe and secure.'' It also said that power was lost to much of the site for a time following the fire, but it has now been mostly restored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Agriculture Minister not giving correct facts on farm bills, Pawar counters Tomar

NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is not bringing out correct facts on the three farm bills.His reaction came after Tomar expressed dismay over Pawars tweets criticising the farm laws, ...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 31

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Coverage of Sunday games all times EasternSMU at No. 6 Houston, 1 p.m. Michigan State at No. 13 Ohio State, 1 p.m.St. Johns at Marquette, 330 p.m. NC State at Syracuse , 6 p.m.Rutgers at Northwestern, 730 p.m. Washington...

VDC member shoots at father in J-K's Kathua

A village defence committee VDC member allegedly shot at his father in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.Balkar Singh opened fire from his .303 rifle on his father, Krishan Singh, after an altercation between th...

Girl thrashed by her uncle, aunt in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly tortured and beaten up by her uncle and aunt with whom she had been living in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.Kishan Singh and his wife Rekha were arrested on January 29, SHO Bhim G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021