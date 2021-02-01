Left Menu

Doctors Without Borders suspends work in El Salvador after attack

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has temporarily suspended its operations in El Salvador after one of its teams came under attack from an armed gang, the medical NGO said on Sunday. Members of the MSF team suffered some light injuries and bruises, but no one was seriously injured, the NGO said. It was unclear what provoked the attack, which was condemned by the government of El Salvador.

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 01-02-2021 05:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 05:44 IST
Doctors Without Borders suspends work in El Salvador after attack

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has temporarily suspended its operations in El Salvador after one of its teams came under attack from an armed gang, the medical NGO said on Sunday. "All of our medical activities are suspended for the time being, but not canceled, until we can investigate this, and it's clear we can carry out our interventions safely," MSF said.

MSF, also known as Doctors Without Borders, said the attack occurred in the municipality of Ilopango on the eastern fringe of San Salvador, as its team was traveling by ambulance in response to an emergency call. Local media described the assailants as suspected gang members. Members of the MSF team suffered some light injuries and bruises, but no one was seriously injured, the NGO said.

It was unclear what provoked the attack, which was condemned by the government of El Salvador. Ilopango is regarded as potentially dangerous area in El Salvador, one of a group of Central American countries that has for years battled to keep chronic gang violence in check.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, other senior figures detained - ruling party

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said on Monday. The move came after days of escalating...

Australia 'deeply concerned' on reports of arrest of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Australia is deeply concerned about reports that Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained and that the military was once again trying to seize control of Myanmar, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said on Monday.We call on the...

TIMELINE-Events in troubled Myanmar since Suu Kyi's NLD party came to power

Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other figures in the ruling party have been detained, a party spokesman said on Monday, after days of escalating tension with the powerful military had stirred fears of a coup. Here is a timeline of some...

Japan govt does not plan to repatriate nationals from Myanmar -official

Japan currently has no plans to repatriate Japanese nationals from Myanmar, but it is watching the situation, a foreign ministry official said.There are an estimated 3,500 Japanese in the country, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021