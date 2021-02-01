Reports: Military coup in Myanmar, Suu Kyi detained

Reports: Military coup in Myanmar, Suu Kyi detainedPTI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 01-02-2021 06:23 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 06:23 IST
Reports says a military coup has taken place in Myanmar and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained under house arrest.
Online news portal Myanmar Now cited unidentified sources about the arrest of Suu Kyi and her party's chairperson early Monday and did not have further details.
All communications to Naypyitaw appeared to have been cut and Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party could not be reached.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
