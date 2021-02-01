Left Menu

Police personnel in Surat take COVID-19 shot in Phase 2

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off in Surat on Sunday with the inoculation of police personnel.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-02-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 08:42 IST
Police personnel in Surat take COVID-19 shot in Phase 2
A police officer received the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off in Surat on Sunday with the inoculation of police personnel. About 30,000 front-line workers will be vaccinated in the second phase today.

Police Commissioner AK Tomar of the Surat Police, who came to get a shot of the vaccine, lauded the country's efforts in the development of the vaccine and urged the public to take the vaccine without hesitation when their time comes. "India has done a great job in developing and producing the COVID-19 vaccine. Healthcare workers started vaccination on January 16, and from today, police personnel will also be vaccinated. Other senior officers of the Surat Police will also be taking the vaccine," Tomar said.

He further added, "I urge the public to take the vaccine when their time comes. This vaccine is an integral weapon to fight the coronavirus." Earlier on Thursday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised states and union territories to increase the percentage coverage of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries and optimize sessions per day.

According to a statement, the Health Secretary, while reviewing the status of vaccination with Health Secretaries and National Health Mission MDs through video conference, pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccine is available in sufficient quantity and technical glitches on the CoWIN app have now been resolved. "While some States and UTs have more than 50 per cent coverage, they were all advised to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries as there are many States and UTs that need to improve their performance on this parameter," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1 dead, 1 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect fled

A suspect left one person dead and another with minor injuries Sunday before fleeing a shooting scene at a northern Wisconsin mall, police said.Police were called to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, a suburb of Appleton, at about 330 pm S...

Rajasthan: Class 6, 8 to reopen next week

The Rajasthan government has decided to reopen schools from Class 6 to 8 from next Monday with compliance of coronavirus-related guidelines.Along with this, colleges for first year and second year students, multiplex, theatre, cinema halls ...

Union Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday morning reached the Ministry of Finance in the North Block, ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament. MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur has also arrived...

FM leaves her residence for North Block ahead of presenting Union Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left her residence for North Block on Monday ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament. The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021