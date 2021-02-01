Cambodian leader Hun Sen terms Myanmar coup "internal affairs"

Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen on Monday referred to Myanmar's military coup as "internal affairs" of the country and declined further comment.

"Cambodia does not comment on the internal affairs of any country at all, either within the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) framework or any other country," said Hun Sen, who himself seized full control in 1997 from his elected coalition partner and whose party has been in power since.

