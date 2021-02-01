Left Menu

Cambodian leader Hun Sen terms Myanmar coup "internal affairs"

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen on Monday referred to Myanmar's military coup as "internal affairs" of the country and declined further comment.

"Cambodia does not comment on the internal affairs of any country at all, either within the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) framework or any other country," said Hun Sen, who himself seized full control in 1997 from his elected coalition partner and whose party has been in power since.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

