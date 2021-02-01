Cambodian leader Hun Sen terms Myanmar coup "internal affairs"Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:24 IST
Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen on Monday referred to Myanmar's military coup as "internal affairs" of the country and declined further comment.
"Cambodia does not comment on the internal affairs of any country at all, either within the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) framework or any other country," said Hun Sen, who himself seized full control in 1997 from his elected coalition partner and whose party has been in power since.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India to begin COVID-19 vaccine supply to six countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar from Wednesday
Out of 45 lakh Covaxin doses, over eight lakh are intended to be supplied to countries such as Mauritius, Philippines and Myanmar, as a goodwill gesture: Sources.
India announces supply of COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles from Wednesday.
Myanmar receives first consignment of India's Covishield vaccines
Myanmar receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from India