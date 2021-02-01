Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi will be in Parliament during Union Budget presentation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be present in Lok Sabha on Monday during the presentation of Union Budget by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi will be in Parliament during Union Budget presentation
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be present in Lok Sabha on Monday during the presentation of Union Budget by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sources said. The Congress leader has also opined that the Union Budget 2021-22 must have an increased healthcare expenditure to save lives and increase the defence expenditure to safeguard borders.

"Budget2021 must: Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment. Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives. Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders," he tweeted. Meanwhile, Union Cabinet has approved the budget 2021-22 that will be presented by the Finance Minister in the Parliament.

All eyes are fixed on the Union Finance Minister as she is set to present Union Budget, at a time when India is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. Ahead of presenting the Budget, Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind today. She was accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry.

For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year due to COVID. It will be available for all as a soft copy, online. The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt proposes to amend apprenticeship law to enhance opportunities for youth: FM.

Govt proposes to amend apprenticeship law to enhance opportunities for youth FM....

100 new Sainik Schools to be set up in partnership with NGOs; 15,000 schools to be strengthened as per National Education Policy: FM. ANZ MRMR

100 new Sainik Schools to be set up in partnership with NGOs 15,000 schools to be strengthened as per National Education Policy FM. ANZ MRMR...

Govt proposes portal to collect info on gig-workers, building and construction workers, among others: FM.

Govt proposes portal to collect info on gig-workers, building and construction workers, among others FM....

Central university to be set up in Leh: FM.

Central university to be set up in Leh FM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021