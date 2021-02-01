Policeman in TN killed after being rammed by load van

A police Sub-Inspector inthis district died early on Monday after a man he had pulledup for causing nuisance in an inebriated condition allegedlyrammed the victim's two-wheeler using a load van, policesaid.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, condoling the death ofsub-inspector Balu of Eral police station, announced a reliefof Rs 50 lakh to his family while the accused personsurrendered before a local court.

In a statement, Palaniswami said Balu and anotherpoliceman had on Sunday night reprimanded Murugavel forcausing ruckus in an eatery in an inebriated condition.

Later, when Balu was involved in patrolling in thewee hours of Monday, an enraged Murugavel, a goods carrierdriver, hit the policeman's two-wheeler from behind,resulting in his death.

Constable Pon Subbiah suffered injuries.

Expressing grief over the incident, Palaniswamiannounced a special component of Rs 50 lakh to the family ofBalu, besides Rs two lakh from the Chief Minister's PublicRelief Fund to Subbiah.

''Further, I have directed providing government job toone person from the family of Balu on the basis ofqualification,'' he added.

Palaniswami said he has directed that the culprit beproduced before the law and due punishment ensured.

Meanwhile, the accused Murugavel surrendered before alocal court in the district.

