Delhi HC issues notice to PCI, media organisations on plea alleging misreporting

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to a leading media organisation, News Broadcasters Association, Press Council of India and Union of India on a petition seeking direction to restrain the fake-news by setting the accountability and responsibility of the concerned authorities, to frame the necessary guidelines and to constitute a Committee for handling the fake-news on various social handles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to a leading media organisation, News Broadcasters Association, Press Council of India and Union of India on a petition seeking direction to restrain the fake-news by setting the accountability and responsibility of the concerned authorities, to frame the necessary guidelines and to constitute a Committee for handling the fake-news on various social handles. A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Centre and others to file the reply on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on February 26.

The petition was filed by Manjit Singh GK through advocate Parminder Singh Goindi challenging the vicious, unmitigated, concocted and reprehensible actions of certain media houses and claimed that certain media houses have unleashed an offensive and potentially fatal communal attack on the Sikh community by continuous circulation and constant transmission of unverified videos through different platforms including their respective news channels, YouTube, and other such digital and online platforms, pursuant to the events that unfolded in New Delhi on January 26. "Such vicious campaign directed against a particular community especially at a time when public sentiments are flared up could result in disastrous consequences for the community including endangering the lives, property and liberty of people belonging to the "Sikh" community," the petition said.

The petition sought direction in the nature of mandamus for organising press-conference or uploading, circulating and broadcasting the authentic news on the official website of the concerned authorities and department to counter fake news. It also sought to issue a direction to restrain the respondent media house from circulating, transmitting and showcasing videos or news content which is directed towards vilifying a particular community and inciting hatred. (ANI)

