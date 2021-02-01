Left Menu

Hong Kong government critic Jimmy Lai returns to court

Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai returned to court on Monday to contest an attempt by the government to keep him in jail while facing charges under a sweeping new national security law.No verdict was announced following the hearing and Lai remained in custody.Lai was brought to the Court of Final Appeal in a prison van and entered through an inflatable tunnel as large numbers of journalists sought to capture the scene.Lai was arrested last month in a sweep against pro-democracy activists accused over their involvement in 2019 anti-government protests.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:32 IST
Hong Kong government critic Jimmy Lai returns to court
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@JimmyLaiApple)

Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai returned to court on Monday to contest an attempt by the government to keep him in jail while facing charges under a sweeping new national security law.

No verdict was announced following the hearing and Lai remained in custody.

Lai was brought to the Court of Final Appeal in a prison van and entered through an inflatable tunnel as large numbers of journalists sought to capture the scene.

Lai was arrested last month in a sweep against pro-democracy activists accused over their involvement in 2019 anti-government protests. First refused bail, Lai was released on appeal, leading to attacks on Hong Kong's judiciary by the ruling Communist Party newspaper People's Daily. He was returned to jail on New Year's Eve ahead of a new hearing.

Hong Kong has jailed several pro-democracy activists in recent months, including student protest leaders Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, for their involvement in the anti-government protests.

The national security law was imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing after the city's local legislature was unable to overcome opposition to its enactment. Opponents see the law as a betrayal of China's pledge to maintain the city's legal, civil and human rights for 50 years after its handover from British colonial rule in 1997.

The law criminalises acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers to intervene in the city's affairs, effectively curbing most opposition political activity and subjecting private speech and social media postings to possible criminal punishment. Serious offenders could face up to life imprisonment.

Lai, 72, made his fortune in the retail clothing trade before branching out into media. He stepped down as publisher of the Apple Daily newspaper but the publication remains a popular forum for opposition views in a media landscape dominated by Beijing-backed outlets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Uganda''s Bobi Wine goes to court to dispute president's win

Ugandan presidential challenger Bobi Wine on Monday launched a court case seeking to overturn the re-election of President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for 35 years.Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, had suggested he di...

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Factories have mixed performance as pandemic impact lingers

Global manufacturing activity remained resilient in January although some countries suffered amid a resurgence in coronavirus infections, underscoring the fragile and uneven nature of the economic recovery. Factories across parts of Europe,...

Italy's PD stands by economy min; president seeks continuity -sources

Italys co-ruling Democratic Party PD will not allow Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri to be shunted aside in any cabinet reshuffle that might arise from the ongoing government crisis, party and political sources said on Monday.A separate s...

CII Goa Council hails Budget, says MSMEs get a fillip

The total announcements for MSMEs in the Budget Speech 2021 have been extended to Rs 15,700 crore, which is double as compared to the last years Budget, and it comes as a big relief to such firms, the Confederation of Indian Industrys Goa C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021