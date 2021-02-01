Maharashtra: 1 dead, 5 injured as building collapses in Thane

At least one person was killed andfive others were injured after a building collapsed inBhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Mondaymorning, a civic official said.

Search and rescue operations are still on at the siteas it is suspected that some more people may be trapped underthe debris, he said.

The single-storey building, where a godown of anonline goods delivery firm is located, collapsed around 10.30am in Harihar Compound at Mankoli junction in Bhiwandi, Thanecivic body's regional disaster management control cell chiefSantosh Kadam said.

Personnel of the Thane district rescue force, disastermanagement cell, and fire services officials from Bhiwandi andThane rushed to the spot, he said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)also reached the spot at around 12 noon and led the rescue andrelief operation, he said.

The body of a security guard, identified as SaurabhTripathi, was recovered from the debris, Kadam said.

Besides, five persons were rescued from the rubble andhave been hospitalised, he said, adding that some more peoplemay be trapped under the debris.

The building belongs to a private firm which uses itas a godown for online delivery of goods, he said.

