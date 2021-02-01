Left Menu

Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh cr allocated for defence, 19 pc increase in capital outlay

It is nearly 19 per cent increase in defence capital expenditure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:07 IST
Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh cr allocated for defence, 19 pc increase in capital outlay
Representative Image Image Credit:

At a time Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a standoff in eastern Ladakh, the government on Monday increased the capital outlay for the armed forces by nearly 19 per cent while allocating a total of Rs 4.78 lakh crore for defence budget for 2021-22 as against Rs 4.71 lakh crore last year.

Rs 1.35 lakh crore has been set aside for capital expenditure that includes purchasing new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware, according to the Union Budget presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The capital outlay in the defence budget 2020-21 was Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sitharaman for increasing the defence budget to Rs 4.78 lakh crore and said the nearly 19 per cent hike in the capital expenditure is the highest-ever increase in the last 15 years.

The defence minister also expressed happiness over Sitharaman's budget proposal to open 100 new Sainik schools.

The total outlay of Rs 4.78 lakh crore included an allocation of Rs 1.15 lakh crore for payment of pensions. Significantly, the allocation for payment of pension has come down as it was Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the previous budget.

Excluding the pension outgo, the total revenue expenditure, which includes expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments, has been pegged at Rs 2.12 lakh crore.

Military experts expressed satisfaction on the overall allocation considering the adverse impact of the coronavirus-triggered pandemic on the economy, though, they said, India will have to gradually increase defence spending to deal with increasing external threats.

''I am satisfied with the total allocation to the armed forces considering the state of the economy in view of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,'' said Dr Laxman Behera of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

He said the increase of around Rs 22,000 crore in capital outlay is a welcome move which will help the three services in carrying on with their modernisation drive.

''I specially thank PM and FM for increasing the defence budget to Rs 4.78 lakh cr for FY 21-22 which includes capital expenditure worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore. It is nearly 19 per cent increase in defence capital expenditure. This is the highest ever increase in capital outlay for defence in 15 yrs,'' Defence Minister Singh tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK online fashion retailer buys Topshop, three other brands

Online fashion seller ASOS has bought Topshop, which once boasted designs by Kate Moss and Beyonce, along with three other brands for 265 million pounds USD 363 million as rivals scoop up bargains after the collapse of Britains Arcadia reta...

Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry allocated Rs 11,689 crore

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, which caters to the welfare of the backward classes and those with disabilities, was allocated Rs 11,689.39 crore, a 28.35 per cent increase over the previous financial years revised amount.An am...

SII, Bharat Biotech welcome enhanced focus on health, immunisation in budget

Leading vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Monday applauded the governments increased allocation for the healthcare sector and on providing Rs 35,000 crore towards COVID-19 vaccination in 2021-22 fiscal.I h...

Blinken weighs possible sanctions North Korea as Russia, Iran loom -NBC News

The Biden administration would consider new sanctions against North Korea as well as other possible actions against Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a television interview on Monday as it continued its foreign policy r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021