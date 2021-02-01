Punjab Cong leaders meet Shah, raise concerns over people 'missing' after Red Fort incident

Congress MP Manish Tewari, and Punjab ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria met Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament House Monday, requesting him to trace the whereabouts of the people ''missing'' since the tractor parade violence in the national capital on January 26.

The Punjab leaders and MLA Raj Kumar Chhabbewal also expressed their concerns over the ''missing'' youths who were detained by the Delhi Police after the incident, and they demanded their early release.

Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo also met the Home Minister separately to find out the whereabouts of the “missing youths” from Punjab and handed over a memorandum to him. The Punjab government later provided the details of 120 people from the state who have been arrested by Delhi police in various cases registered during the tractor parade.

Randhawa and Sarkaria later said that in order to fight the legal cases of people arrested by the Delhi Police, the Punjab government has formed a team of 40 advocates who have already started their work.

He said the advocates would meet the arrested persons and their families and fight the legal battle for them free of cost. The ministers said at a press conference that they have also appealed to the Central government for taking a lenient view towards those arrested.

During the meeting, Shah stated that the list of arrested persons has been uploaded on the Home Ministry's website and if the state government provided any other list of “missing” persons, the Centre would leave no stone unturned to find the whereabouts of such persons, Randhawa said.

On the deadlock between the Centre and farmer unions over farm laws, Randhawa said the home minister stated that the central government is ready for talks and waiting for farmers' response in this regard. “The chief minister has called an all-party meeting on February 2 to evolve a consensus on the way forward on the issue of farm laws and the farmer's agitation in the light of the recent developments in Delhi,'' the minister said.

The Delhi Police has said it filed over 35 cases and arrested more than 80 people in connection with the violence and vandalism in the national capital during the tractor parade on January 26 by the farmers protesting against the three new central agriculture laws.

Concerns have been raised in Punjab over some of the youths having gone ''missing'' after they protested at the Singhu border and participated in the agitations at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

