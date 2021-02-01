Left Menu

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:33 IST
UP: Body of missing Dalit girl found in pond

The body of a Dalit girl, who was missing for the past four days, was found in a pond in the Dehat Kotwali area here on Monday, police said.

The family of the girl had filed a missing report with the police. They had also complained that a youth was harassing her for the past some time and he had also threatened to kill her in case she told it to anyone, they said.

During investigation, her body was recovered from a village pond, police said, adding it was sent for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal said an FIR has been lodged and investigation into the case is on.

Further action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report, he said.

