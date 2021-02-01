Left Menu

Budget has come as relief for nation struggling with COVID-pandemic constraints: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the Budget 2021-22 has come as a relief for a nation struggling with the constraints of COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:45 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the Budget 2021-22 has come as a relief for a nation struggling with the constraints of COVID-19 pandemic. He said the priorities laid down by the Budget will also set the tone for other countries of the world to follow. ''Contrary to the misgivings and propaganda by the opposition, the Budget presented today has silenced all the critics and left them to criticize only for the sake of criticism,'' said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. He said the Budget in in tune with the post-COVID India vision. Singh said even though it is an economic document, the spirit of the Budget presented today goes beyond the realms of economics to lay down the roadmap of Modi-led India which is destined to emerge as a frontline member in the community of world nations.

He said instead of putting extra burden or liability on the common man, as was being speculated by several commentators, Budget 2021-22 has actually come as a relief for a nation struggling with the constraints of COVID pandemic. For example, high priority to the health sector is not only unprecedented but will also give India the self-confidence of being on its own and walking ahead of others by venturing into most novel initiatives like corona vaccine for a nation led by a government that realises the value of physical well-being, preventive health care and wellness, the minister said. Referring to some of the lesser known aspects of the Budget, Singh said, it has brought cheer for every section of society. On one hand, while the tax holiday for start-ups has been extended by one year for the youngsters, on the other hand for the elder citizens, the Income Tax has been exempted for pensioners above the age of 75 years, he said. Singh said the mention of a gas pipeline for Jammu and Kashmir and a University for Leh indicates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern for the two youngest Union Territories of India.

