Left Menu

Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for efforts to protect Israeli representatives following blast near embassy

Modi also congratulated Netanyahu on the successful vaccines operation in Israel.The two leaders discussed possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination, the Israeli prime ministers office said.On Friday, Netanyahu had expressed full confidence in the Indian authorities in ensuring the safety of Israelis and Jews in India following the blast that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy in the very high-security Lutyens bungalow zone.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:26 IST
Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for efforts to protect Israeli representatives following blast near embassy
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his government's efforts to protect Israeli representatives following the terrorist incident near the country's embassy in New Delhi last week.

A minor improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening. No one was injured.

''I spoke to my friend Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for his government's efforts to protect Israeli representatives following the terrorist incident near the Israeli Embassy in India,'' Netanyahu wrote in a tweet.

''Prime Minister Modi noted that his country is committed to the security of our people and that India will continue to cooperate with Israel in the fight against terrorism,'' he added.

On his part, Prime Minister Modi assured Netanyahu that the attack near the Israeli mission "will be fully investigated and perpetrators brought to justice." ''Our close and valuable security cooperation will continue. We also discussed our healthcare cooperation in the context of COVID-19,'' Modi tweeted.

Netanyahu congratulated Modi on the production of vaccines in India and the start of the vaccines operation there. Modi also congratulated Netanyahu on the successful vaccines operation in Israel.

''The two leaders discussed possible cooperation in the production and supply of vaccines to Israel and the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination," the Israeli prime minister's office said.

On Friday, Netanyahu had expressed ''full confidence'' in the Indian authorities in ensuring the safety of Israelis and Jews in India following the blast that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone. Some cars were damaged in the blast.

The Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi are ''safe and sound''.

Netanyahu through his National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, who spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, conveyed to Modi that he has full confidence that the Indian authorities will do a thorough investigation of the incident and ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews who are there.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of "fullest protection" to diplomats and the mission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Over 33,000 healthcare workers vaccinated so far in Himachal

As many as 5,700 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 33,452, a senior health official said. A total of 7,614 health worker...

Child rights NGOs disappointed with low budgetary allocation for children

Child rights bodies on Monday expressed disappointed over the lowest budgetary allocation for children in a decade and said they require financial resources the most now in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic. Priti Mahara, Director of Polic...

Himachal CM hails Union Budget, Congress says ignored state

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday hailed the Union Budget, terming it as comprehensive and ambitious even as the Congress alleged that it ignored the state. Thakur said the Union Budget rests on six pillars, including...

Budget: Central varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions, strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP and reforms in board exams from 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021