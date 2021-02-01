UP woman commits suicide over financial problems

UP woman commits suicide over financial problemsPTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:39 IST
A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze at her house over financial problems, police said on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Shahnaz, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Karanjan Dera locality in Bahua township, SHO of Lalauli police station Sandip Tiwari said.
About three months ago, the woman's husband had also allegedly committed suicide over financial problems, her neighbours told police.
The SHO said the woman had sent her three daughters, in the age group of three to eight years, to a madrasa before taking the extreme step.
The body has been handed over to Shahnaz's father after postmortem and senior officials have been informed about the incident, the SHO added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
