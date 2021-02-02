Left Menu

Three killed in wave of bomb attacks in Afghanistan

At least three people were killed and seven wounded in a series of explosions in Afghanistan on Tuesday, after Western countries called on the Taliban to end a wave of violence that the group denies responsibility for. With Washington and NATO reviewing plans to withdraw their forces from the country by May, one blast in Kabul hit an SUV and killed two people, including Mohammad Atif, the head of non-governmental charity Jamiat-i-Islah, police in the capital said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:01 IST
Three killed in wave of bomb attacks in Afghanistan

At least three people were killed and seven wounded in a series of explosions in Afghanistan on Tuesday, after Western countries called on the Taliban to end a wave of violence that the group denies responsibility for.

With Washington and NATO reviewing plans to withdraw their forces from the country by May, one blast in Kabul hit an SUV and killed two people, including Mohammad Atif, the head of non-governmental charity Jamiat-i-Islah, police in the capital said. Two other explosions in the city, which caused injuries, targeted, respectively, a jeep of the counter-narcotics force and a civilian vehicle.

All three blasts were caused by small magnetic devices known as sticky bombs, police said. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters the Kabul explosions "had nothing to do with us."

In the eastern city of Jalalabad, one soldier was killed and two injured in an explosion targeting their vehicle, Attaullah Khogyani, Nangarhar provincial governor spokesman, told Reuters. Another explosion in central Parwan province targeted a senior security official. The European Union, NATO, and a number of Western embassies said on Sunday that the Taliban bore responsibility for "the majority of this targeted violence."

The group's attacks "undermine state institutions and contribute to an insecure environment in which terrorist and criminal groups are able to freely operate," they added in a statement. Talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government have stalled, and President Joe Biden is reviewing an agreement to withdraw U.S. forces by May.

On Sunday Reuters reported about 10,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan plan to stay beyond May, with exact plans to be decided this month. "If U.S. or NATO troops remain in Afghanistan after 14 months, that means continuation of occupation in Afghanistan," Suhail Shaheen a Taliban negotiating team member said in Tehran on Monday.

"In such a case we will have no choice to continue our jihad and struggle." (Additional reporting by Ahmad Sultan in Jalalabad; Writing by Umar Farooq; editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Military coup: Indian embassy advises Indians in Myanmar to avoid unnecessary travel

The Indian embassy in Yangon has asked all Indian citizens residing in Myanmar to take due precautions and avoid unnecessary travel, in an advisory issued following the military coup and subsequent political developments in the country. Mya...

Cricket-Australia's tour of South Africa postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Australias cricket tour of South Africa has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.Following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travelling from Austr...

Telenor's Myanmar telecoms network up and running, CEO says

Telenors network in Myanmar is up and running and the telecoms operators customers are getting service, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said on Tuesday.Myanmars military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected gover...

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

The E484K mutation of the novel coronavirus has occurred spontaneously in the UK variant of the virus, a professor of outbreak medicine who is part of a panel that advises the British government said on Tuesday.The mutation of most concern,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021