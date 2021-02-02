TRP case: HC adjourns hearing on bail plea of ex-BARC CEO

The Bombay High Court on Tuesdayadjourned till February 9 the hearing on the bail plea offormer BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) CEO ParthoDasgupta, who is an accused in the alleged fake TelevisionRating Point (TRP) scam.

Dasgupta, who was arrested by the crime branch of theMumbai Police on December 24 last year, sought bail on parityarguing that all other accused persons in the case were out onbail.

On Tuesday, Dasgupta's counsels Abad Ponda and ShardulSingh told the HC that the former BARC CEO suffered from aspinal problem and needed a medical attention.

''He (Dasgupta) is not dying but it (health) isprecarious and he needs a medical attention,'' Ponda said.

Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hire asked the HC togrant some time since he was appointed to the case only onMonday.

He told the high court that a similar bail plea filedby Dasgupta was pending hearing in the Supreme Court.

Dasgupta's counsels, however, assured a bench presidedover by Justice PD Naik that they will not go ahead with theplea in the apex court.

Justice Naik took the statement on record andadjourned the hearing till February 9.

Dasgupta had sought bail on parity arguing that allother accused persons in the TRP case are out on bail.

He had told the HC last week that Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was the prime accused in this scam.

Dasgupta is accused of misusing his official positionand conniving with ARG Outlier Media, the company that runsall Republic TV channels, and with Goswami to manipulate TRPs.

On January 19, a sessions court in Mumbai rejectedDasgupta's bail plea.

At that time, sessions court judge MA Bhosale recordedin his order that though other accused persons were out onbail, Dasgupta's custodial interrogation was required since asper the case papers, he seemed to be the ''mastermind'' of thecase.

Judge Bhosale had stated that Dasgupta's custody wasrequired as the police would need him to explain his WhatsAppchats with others accused, or those named in the chargesheetin the case.

''From the case paper it is reflected that he(Dasgupta) is the mastermind of the entire crime,'' thesessions judge had said in his order.

''He (Dasgupta) is acting in capacity of CEO tomanipulate television ratings through mechanical device..andit is disclosed that he was in contact with a televisionchannel owner,'' he said.

The judge, however, said that before drawing anyconclusions, a thorough probe into the case, and a ''face toface'' interrogation of Dasgupta was required, and therefore,he could not be let out on bail.

Last month, Dasgupta had been rushed to the state-runJJ hospital in Mumbai from the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai,after his blood sugar levels went up and he fell unconscious.

He was discharged from the hospital ICU on the eveningof January 22.

Following his discharge, Dasgupta's lawyers had movedthe HC seeking an urgent hearing on his bail plea.

