Irish PM concerned over 'sinister' intimidation of N.Irish port staff

Ireland's prime minister condemned the intimidation of staff carrying out post-Brexit checks at Northern Irish ports as a "very sinister and ugly development" that his government was very concerned about. Northern Ireland temporarily suspended some inspections at two ports late on Monday after a local council withdrew staff over concerns for their safety and police said they planned to increase patrols at points of entry.

Many pro-British unionists fiercely oppose the new trade barriers introduced between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom as part of the Northern Ireland protocol, a standalone deal for the region after Britain left the EU. The protocol was designed to maintain the principles of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and Northern Ireland's open border with Ireland by keeping the region in the UK's customs territory but also aligned with the EU's single market for goods.

"I would condemn the intimidatory tactics against workers ... It's a very sinister and ugly development and obviously we will be doing everything we possibly can to assist and defuse the situation," Micheál Martin told reporters. A senior unionist, whose party has been calling on London to seek to remove the new trade barriers, called for calm, and partly blamed the European Union for acting "crassly" to try to prevent vaccine exports through the Irish border.

A "blunder" by EU officials in briefly invoking and abruptly reversing emergency powers in the Northern Ireland protocol during a showdown with Britain over COVID-19 vaccines in recent days further angered unionists. "These things have certainly created a lot of tension in the community," Democratic Unionist Party politician Edwin Poots told BBC radio, adding that it was difficult for politicians to restrain the anger in the community.

"It's time for calm heads and for wise behaviour." The British-run region remains deeply divided along sectarian lines even after the 1998 peace deal, with Catholic nationalists aspiring to unification with Ireland and Protestant unionists wanting to remain part of the UK.

The council whose staff inspected goods at Larne Port said serious concerns around their safety were raised after a rise in "sinister and menacing behaviour" in recent weeks, including the appearance of graffiti describing port staff as "targets". The Nipsa union, which represents port workers, said on Tuesday that staff were in shock.

The deputy leader of the non-sectarian Alliance party, Stephen Farry, posted a photograph on Twitter of graffiti on the shutters of his constituency office in the town of Bangor that read "RIP GFA," a reference to the Good Friday Agreement. (Additional reporting and writing by Padraic Halpn in Dublin and Guy Faulconbridge in London; Editing by Kate Holton and Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)