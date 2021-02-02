Left Menu

Irish PM concerned over 'sinister' intimidation of N.Irish port staff

A senior unionist, whose party has been calling on London to seek to remove the new trade barriers, called for calm, and partly blamed the European Union for acting "crassly" to try to prevent vaccine exports through the Irish border. A "blunder" by EU officials in briefly invoking and abruptly reversing emergency powers in the Northern Ireland protocol during a showdown with Britain over COVID-19 vaccines in recent days further angered unionists.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:33 IST
Irish PM concerned over 'sinister' intimidation of N.Irish port staff
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Ireland's prime minister condemned the intimidation of staff carrying out post-Brexit checks at Northern Irish ports as a "very sinister and ugly development" that his government was very concerned about. Northern Ireland temporarily suspended some inspections at two ports late on Monday after a local council withdrew staff over concerns for their safety and police said they planned to increase patrols at points of entry.

Many pro-British unionists fiercely oppose the new trade barriers introduced between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom as part of the Northern Ireland protocol, a standalone deal for the region after Britain left the EU. The protocol was designed to maintain the principles of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and Northern Ireland's open border with Ireland by keeping the region in the UK's customs territory but also aligned with the EU's single market for goods.

"I would condemn the intimidatory tactics against workers ... It's a very sinister and ugly development and obviously we will be doing everything we possibly can to assist and defuse the situation," Micheál Martin told reporters. A senior unionist, whose party has been calling on London to seek to remove the new trade barriers, called for calm, and partly blamed the European Union for acting "crassly" to try to prevent vaccine exports through the Irish border.

A "blunder" by EU officials in briefly invoking and abruptly reversing emergency powers in the Northern Ireland protocol during a showdown with Britain over COVID-19 vaccines in recent days further angered unionists. "These things have certainly created a lot of tension in the community," Democratic Unionist Party politician Edwin Poots told BBC radio, adding that it was difficult for politicians to restrain the anger in the community.

"It's time for calm heads and for wise behaviour." The British-run region remains deeply divided along sectarian lines even after the 1998 peace deal, with Catholic nationalists aspiring to unification with Ireland and Protestant unionists wanting to remain part of the UK.

The council whose staff inspected goods at Larne Port said serious concerns around their safety were raised after a rise in "sinister and menacing behaviour" in recent weeks, including the appearance of graffiti describing port staff as "targets". The Nipsa union, which represents port workers, said on Tuesday that staff were in shock.

The deputy leader of the non-sectarian Alliance party, Stephen Farry, posted a photograph on Twitter of graffiti on the shutters of his constituency office in the town of Bangor that read "RIP GFA," a reference to the Good Friday Agreement. (Additional reporting and writing by Padraic Halpn in Dublin and Guy Faulconbridge in London; Editing by Kate Holton and Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Herd immunity inference from Delhi’s serosurvey to be taken with pinch of salt, say scientists

By Vishwam Sankaran New Delhi, Feb 2 PTI Has Delhi achieved herd immunity against COVID-19 It is tempting to say yes given the dipping case count assessed in tandem with the latest sero survey that shows 56.13 per cent of people in the city...

NHAI to fine up to Rs 10 cr for major lapses in structures

National Highways Authority of India NHAI on Tuesday said it has come out with a strict policy to deal with major lapses in structures that provides for a fine up to Rs 10 crore for defaulters besides debarment of the firm or personnel for ...

Aung San Suu Kyi loyalist says learned her health is good

A senior official from the party of Mynmars detained Aung Suu Kyi said on Tuesday that he had learned that her health was good and that she was not being moved from the location where she was being held after a coup against her government. ...

Govt eliminates subsidy on kerosene via small price hikes

The government has eliminated subsidy on poor mans fuel kerosene through small fortnightly price increases and the fuel sold through the public distribution system PDS is now priced at market rates.The Union Budget for 2021-22 makes no prov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021