17 people sexually exploit minor girl for 5 months; 8 including Aunt held

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:03 IST
Eight people have been arrestedwhile hunt is on for nine others for allegedly sexuallyexploiting a 15-year-old girl over a period of five months inChikkamagaluru district, police said on Tuesday.

Among the accused who have been arrested by theSringeri police is her aunt who had pushed her intoprostitution, a senior police officer told PTI.

''We have arrested eight people including herChikkamma (Aunt), who had pushed her into prostitution.Hunt ison for nine others who had sexually exploited the girl,'' theofficer said.

According to police, the girl started living withher aunt after the death of her mother three years ago.

For the past few months she was working in a stonecrushing facility and came in contact with a bus driver whoallegedly raped and sexually abused her.

Later, he and his accomplices raped her, made videosand blackmailed her, police said, adding, her aunt was awareof it and allowed it to happen.

A case has been registered under various IPC sectionson charges of trafficking, rape and connivance besidesProtection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,Immoral Trafficking Act and Child Labour Act.

