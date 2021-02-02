Britain says trust in EU eroded after vaccine row

Britain says trust in EU eroded after vaccine rowReuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:22 IST
Trust between Britain and the European Union was eroded by the bloc's moves to place export restrictions on vaccines to Northern Ireland last week, senior minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.
"Trust has been eroded, damage has been done and urgent action is therefore needed," Gove told parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Michael Gove
- Northern Ireland
- Gove
- Britain