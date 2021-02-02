Left Menu

CBI books retired IAS officer for corruption

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:38 IST
CBI books retired IAS officer for corruption

The CBI has booked a retired IAS officer for alleged corruption in giving leases to facilitate illegal mining of minor minerals in Kaushambi when he was posted as a district magistrate during 2012-14, officials said Tuesday.

Searches at nine locations, including the residential premises of accused officer Satyendra Singh, led to recovery of documents of 44 properties worth tens of crore in the name of the officer and relatives in Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad and New Delhi.

''During searches at the premises of then district magistrate, cash of Rs 10 lakh (approx); documents relating to around 44 immovable properties; fixed deposits worth Rs 51 lakh (approx); around 36 bank accounts, in the name of said public servant and his family members at Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, New Delhi and keys of six lockers were found. Gold and silver jewellery of Rs 2.11 crore(approx) and old currency of Rs one lakh (approx) were also found in the lockers,'' CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

He said it was alleged that during 2012-14, the then district magistrate, Kaushambi had awarded two fresh leases and renewed nine existing leases to the other accused to facilitate illegal mining of minor minerals without following e-tendering procedure as mentioned in the orders dated May 31, 2012 of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The case is part of a probe into illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh during the Samajwadi Party government that was handed over to the CBI by the Allahabad High Court in which a former minister of the state was also booked by the agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine 91.6 per cent effective: Lancet

Russians Sputnik V is 91.6 per cent effective at protecting people from COVID-19, according to the result of an interim analysis of the phase 3 trials published by the journal Lancet on Tuesday. In the interim efficacy analysis of the rando...

Iran deepens breach of nuclear deal at underground enrichment site

Iran has deepened a key breach of its 2015 nuclear deal, enriching uranium with a larger number of advanced centrifuge machines in an underground plant as it faces off with the new U.S. administration on salvaging the accord. Tehran has rec...

Iran: Sailors from seized South Korean tanker to be released

The sailors from a South Korean tanker seized in the Persian Gulf by Iranian troops last month are free to leave the country on humanitarian grounds, Irans state TV said Tuesday.Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said a legal inve...

WHO official in Venezuela says country has till Feb 9 to pay for vaccines

The head of the PAHO-WHO mission in Venezuela said Tuesday the South American nation has reserved at least 1.4 million vaccines through the international COVAX system that are slated to arrive by the end of this month.Paolo Balladelli said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021