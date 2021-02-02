Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:51 IST
Punjab DGP first in police force to get COVID-19 vaccine

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta was the first one to receive COVID-19 vaccine in the state police as the second phase of inoculation drive for frontline workers began on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday rolled out the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Gupta volunteered to be the first one among the Punjab Police to get the jab here, according to a government statement.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Agarwal also got vaccinated at the same session, along with the top brass of the Punjab Police.

Under the second phase of the vaccination drive in Punjab, around 82,789 Punjab Police personnel are supposed to be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine across the state.

Prior to the launch of the vaccination drive, Singh laid a wreath at Punjab Police Martyrs' Memorial in the foyer of state police headquarters to pay homage to 1,800 police personnel of different ranks, who laid down their lives during fight against terrorism.

While lauding the efforts of the Punjab Police, Singh said the entire force had worked day and night on the frontline when COVID-19 was at its peak in Punjab and rest of the country.

Besides maintaining law and order, the police also ensured home delivery of food, medicines and other essentials, during the curfew spanning over two months from March 22 and later all through the worst phase of COVID-19 pandemic in Punjab.

He said a total of 6,153 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19, out of which 6,086 have successfully recovered while 15 Punjab Police officials are undergoing treatment.

Unfortunately, 52 Punjab Police personnel, including one gazetted officer, 33 non-gazetted officers, nine other ranks, six Punjab Home Guard jawans from the Punjab Police lost their lives to COVID-19, the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

