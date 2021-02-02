Left Menu

Woman hacked, injured by her acquaintance over police complaint

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:05 IST
A woman was injured when a manhacked her in the city, enraged over her lodging a policecomplaint about his alleged objectionable behaviour recently,police said on Tuesday.

The man, a bachelor and known to the woman, attacked herwith an axe on Monday evening, causing serious injuries in theshoulder, they said.

She has been hospitalised and was out of danger, policesaid, adding on a complaint by the woman's husband, a case ofattempt to murder had been registered against the assailant.

The man and the woman were known to each other and shehad lodged a police complaint against him in December lastafter he allegedly harassed her over the phone. A case hadbeen registered against him then.

Holding a grudge against her for approaching the police,the man attacked her on Monday.

