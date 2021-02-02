Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:22 IST
Gidhwa-Parsada wetlands to be developed for tourists:C'garh CM
Gidhwa-Parsada wetlands, which isthe home to a variety of winter migratory birds inChhattisgarh's Bemetara district, will be developed as a worldclass tourist destination, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel saidon Tuesday.

He said a bird awareness and training centre will alsobe set up there wherein people would be provided informationabout bird species visiting the area and training will beimparted on conservation of biodiversity.

The chief minister was speaking at the three-day longGidhwa-Parsada Bird Festival at Nagdha village on itsconcluding day on Tuesday, a public relations departmentofficial said in Raipur.

The Chhattisgarh State Biodiversity Board (CSBB) willformulate a scheme for conservation of wetlands in and aroundGidhwa-Parsada villages and steps will be taken to develop thesite as a world class tourist destination, Baghel said.

Besides, various facilities will be developed forornithologists, nature lovers and tourists there, he added.

The CM also said CSBB will be assigned theresponsibility for conservation and management of wetlandswhich are important from the biodiversity point of view andhost migratory birds, the official said.

Areas around Gidhwa, Parsada, Nagdha and Eramshahivillages in Bemetara district, located about 70 km away fromRaipur, are full of aquatic biodiversity and wetlands thatprovide suitable habitat for seasonal migratory birds andresident birds, he said.

A large number of birds can be observed there betweenthe months of November and March, he said.

Wetlandsare spread over approximately 6-km radiusfrom Gigdhwa and the area hastwo major and two medium sizedreservoirs while there are five more reservoirs in the nearbyEramshahi. These water bodies have enough food for the variousspecies of birds, the official added.

A total of 143 species of birds, including 26 localmigratory species, 11 exotic migratory species and 106 localresidents species have been located there during previousstudies, he added.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

