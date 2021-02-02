U.S. Senate to vote Tuesday to start debate on budget, key step in COVID-19 aid: Schumer

U.S. Senate to vote Tuesday to start debate on budget, key step in COVID-19 aid: SchumerReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:34 IST
The U.S. Senate will vote Tuesday afternoon on a motion to begin debate on a budget resolution, a key step in launching the next COVID-19 aid package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
"The Senate must move forward today with a vote to begin debate on the budget resolution. And I'm optimistic that the motion to proceed will pass," Schumer, a Democrat, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chuck Schumer
- Senate
- Schumer
- Democrat