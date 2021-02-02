U.S. Senate to vote Tuesday to start debate on budget, key step in COVID-19 aid: Schumer

The U.S. Senate will vote Tuesday afternoon on a motion to begin debate on a budget resolution, a key step in launching the next COVID-19 aid package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"The Senate must move forward today with a vote to begin debate on the budget resolution. And I'm optimistic that the motion to proceed will pass," Schumer, a Democrat, said.

