Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM flag off 132 new ambulances

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday flagged off 132 new ambulances which join the existing fleet of emergency medical services 108.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:36 IST
Uttarakhand CM flag off 132 new ambulances
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (FILE PHOTO). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday flagged off 132 new ambulances which join the existing fleet of emergency medical services 108. He flagged off the new ambulances in a programme organised at Gandhi Shatabdi Eye hospital in Dehradun.

The ambulances have been purchased through the World Bank assisted Uttarakhand Disaster Recovery Project (UDRP). The Chief Minister also inaugurated a 10-bed ICU unit in the same hospital. "The strengthening of health facilities has been a top priority of the state government, with the inclusion of 132 new ambulances in the emergency service, patients will get quick benefits of healthcare, especially in the hilly areas, this service will prove to be life-giving for patients," Rawat said.

"These ambulances are equipped with basic life support system, a total of 271 ambulances have been made available to improve health services in the last four years," he added. Rawat also announced certificates to all Corona Warriors and the amount of Rs 11 thousand to all doctors and other personnel serving patients in the Covid ward.

"About 2,32,000 people have been benefitted from the 'Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana' so far. More than 4,200 eye patients have been treated under this scheme. Every effort has been made to improve medical services in the state. 10 months ago, there was a total of 216 ICU beds and 116 ventilators in the state, now increased to 863 ICU beds and 695 ventilators," he remarked. He further remarked, "Soon, three medical colleges, one each in Rudrapur, Haridwar, and Pithoragarh, will be ready."

Health Secretary Amit Negi, Secretary Disaster Management SA Murugesan, Secretary in-charge Pankaj Pandey, Additional Secretary Yugal Kishore Pant, Director General Health Amita Upreti, Chief Medical Officer(CMO) Dehradun Anoop Dimri were present at the programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow court orders Kremlin foe Navalny to prison

A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning.Navalny, who is the most prominent c...

Rajasthan: Over 2.39 lakh frontline workers to be vaccinated in 2nd phase of inoculation drive

Over 2.39 lakh frontline workers will be covered under the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive in Rajasthan which is going to start in the next few days, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday.Sharma said the results of t...

UP govt agrees to permit arrested PFI 'members' meet lawyers

The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to permit three alleged PFI members lodged in a Mathura jail meet lawyers in accordance with the jail manual. They were arrested by the UP Police while going to Hathras to meet the family of a gang-ra...

QUOTE BOX-Reaction to the death of UK's Captain Tom Moore

Tributes poured in on Tuesday following the death of Captain Tom Moore, 100, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. QUEEN ELIZABETHBuckingh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021