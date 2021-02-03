U.S. ITC finds Chinese exports of subsidized engines harm U.S. industry

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday said it had found that large vertical shaft engines from China were being sold in the United States at less than fair value, a move that clears the way for antidumping and countervailing duties.

The ITC said it determined that the engines were being subsidized, causing material harm to U.S. manufacturers.

