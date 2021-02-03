Italian president summons ex-ECB chief Draghi for govt talks

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi for talks on Wednesday, an official announced just minutes after the head of state said he wanted to put together a new, "high profile" government.

The back-to-back announcements meant Draghi would almost certainly be asked to lead a government of national unity to help Italy face the coronavirus emergency and manage the economic crisis.

