Left Menu

U.S. ITC finds Chinese exports of subsidized engines harm U.S. industry

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday said it found that U.S. industry was harmed by imports of large vertical shaft engines from China sold in the United States at less than fair value, locking in antidumping and countervailing duties. The ITC said it voted to uphold a finding by the U.S. Commerce Department that the engines - commonly used in outdoor power equipment - were being subsidized, causing material harm to U.S. manufacturers.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:23 IST
U.S. ITC finds Chinese exports of subsidized engines harm U.S. industry

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday said it found that U.S. industry was harmed by imports of large vertical shaft engines from China sold in the United States at less than fair value, locking in antidumping and countervailing duties.

The ITC said it voted to uphold a finding by the U.S. Commerce Department that the engines - commonly used in outdoor power equipment - were being subsidized, causing material harm to U.S. manufacturers. The decision locks in place for five years Commerce Department final anti-dumping duties of 177.65% to 468.33% on large vertical shaft engines displacing 225-999 cubic centimeters.

In addition, Commerce determined that exporters received countervailable subsidies at rates ranging from 17.75 percent to 19.29 percent. The final Commerce duties https://www.trade.gov/press-release/us-department-commerce-finds-dumping-and-countervailable-subsidization-vertical-shaft were issued on Jan. 5, while former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was still in office.

The anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe was conducted at the request of U.S. engine makers Briggs and Stratton Corp and Kohler Co. Imports of such engines totaled $45.1 million in 2019, according to Commerce Department data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU chief faces grilling over shaky COVID-19 vaccine strategy

EU lawmakers questioned chief executive Ursula von der Leyen for hours on Tuesday over the slow rollout and shortage of COVID-19 vaccines as she took responsibility for an export control plan that angered Britain and Ireland. Three groups i...

Britain calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny

Britain called on Russia to immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced on Tuesday to 3-12 years in jail after a court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole.Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putins most pro...

Groundhog predicts more winter for a country that just got a dose of it

Pennsylvanias most famous groundhog emerged from his tree stump in a light snowfall on Tuesday to predict another six weeks of winter, just as the northeastern United States got blanketed with its second day of snow. After a year-long pande...

Amgen issues 2021 outlook below Street view, halts cancer trials

U.S. biotech Amgen Inc on Tuesday provided a 2021 earnings forecast below Wall Street estimates and said it had paused or halted enrollment for clinical trials of three cancer drugs. For 2021, Amgen forecast adjusted earnings of 16.00 to 17...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021