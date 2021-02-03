Left Menu

Britain calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the ruling on Navalny as "pure cowardice" and said in a tweet https://bit.ly/2O0kGe1 it failed to meet "the most basic standards of justice", adding Navalny must be released immediately. "The UK calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Alexey Navalny and all of the peaceful protesters and journalists arrested over the last two weeks," foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a separate statement.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 03:33 IST
Britain calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny

Britain called on Russia to immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced on Tuesday to 3-1/2 years in jail after a court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, was arrested at the Russian border on Jan. 17 after returning from Germany where he had been recovering from being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the ruling on Navalny as "pure cowardice" and said in a tweet https://bit.ly/2O0kGe1 it failed to meet "the most basic standards of justice", adding Navalny must be released immediately.

"The UK calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Alexey Navalny and all of the peaceful protesters and journalists arrested over the last two weeks," foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a separate statement. "Today’s perverse ruling, targeting the victim of a poisoning rather than those responsible, shows Russia is failing to meet the most basic commitments expected of any responsible member of the international community," Raab added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China

The Biden administration indicated on Tuesday it is in no hurry to engage with China, a strategic rival it has vowed to out-compete, and said it and would do so once it was in lockstep with allies and partners. President Joe Biden has spoke...

Biden treads carefully in unwinding hardline Trump immigration policies

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the immigration system as he seeks to undo some of former President Donald Trumps hardline policies. Biden also created a task force to ...

McDonald's can sue ousted CEO over alleged lies about affairs -judge

A Delaware judge on Tuesday rejected former McDonalds Corp Chief Executive Steve Easterbrooks bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the fast-food chain seeking to recoup millions of dollars in severance pay because he allegedly covered up improper se...

Iran deepens breach of nuclear deal at underground enrichment site

Iran has deepened a key breach of its 2015 nuclear deal, enriching uranium with a larger number of advanced centrifuge machines in an underground plant as it faces off with the new U.S. administration on salvaging the accord.Tehran has rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021