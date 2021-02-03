Left Menu

McDonald's can sue ousted CEO over alleged lies about affairs -judge

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights of the Court of Chancery in Delaware, however, said McDonald's was justified in relying on Easterbrook's statements that he had only a single inappropriate relationship when the Chicago-based company ousted him. A lawyer for Easterbrook did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 04:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 04:52 IST
McDonald's can sue ousted CEO over alleged lies about affairs -judge

A Delaware judge on Tuesday rejected former McDonald's Corp Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the fast-food chain seeking to recoup millions of dollars in severance pay because he allegedly covered up improper sexual relationships with employees.

McDonald's knew that he had engaged in one, non-physical consensual relationship with an employee when the company agreed to a severance package estimated at $41.8 million in November 2019, both sides agreed. The former CEO argued in his motion to dismiss that the restaurant company had evidence of his other sexual relationships with employees on its computer system so should have been aware of them. Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights of the Court of Chancery in Delaware, however, said McDonald's was justified in relying on Easterbrook's statements that he had only a single inappropriate relationship when the Chicago-based company ousted him.

A lawyer for Easterbrook did not immediately respond to requests for comment. McDonald's said it looked forward to proving Easterbrook's misconduct.

"He violated the company's policies, disrespected its values and abused the trust of his co-workers, the board, our franchisees and our shareholders," it said in a statement. McDonald's sued Easterbrook in August, nine months after reaching the severance package, claiming he never gave directors a complete picture of his relationships with employees.

It said that after Easterbrook's ouster, an anonymous tip led to the discovery of dozens of nude or sexually explicit photos of women, including three employees, that Easterbrook sent to his personal email account from his company account. McDonald's said Easterbrook deleted the emails shortly before his ouster, but they remained on a company server.

"This active concealment makes it at least reasonably conceivable the company had no way of knowing the full extent of Easterbrook's misconduct," Slights wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China

The Biden administration indicated on Tuesday it is in no hurry to engage with China, a strategic rival it has vowed to out-compete, and said it and would do so once it was in lockstep with allies and partners. President Joe Biden has spoke...

Biden treads carefully in unwinding hardline Trump immigration policies

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the immigration system as he seeks to undo some of former President Donald Trumps hardline policies. Biden also created a task force to ...

McDonald's can sue ousted CEO over alleged lies about affairs -judge

A Delaware judge on Tuesday rejected former McDonalds Corp Chief Executive Steve Easterbrooks bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the fast-food chain seeking to recoup millions of dollars in severance pay because he allegedly covered up improper se...

Iran deepens breach of nuclear deal at underground enrichment site

Iran has deepened a key breach of its 2015 nuclear deal, enriching uranium with a larger number of advanced centrifuge machines in an underground plant as it faces off with the new U.S. administration on salvaging the accord.Tehran has rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021