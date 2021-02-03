Left Menu

Delhi: 4 arrested for chasing TV actress' car, verbally abusing her

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 10:37 IST
The Delhi Police has arrested four men for allegedly chasing the car of a television actress and verbally abusing her in the national capital's Rohini area, officials said on Wednesday.

Prachi Tehlan's car was chased when she was returning home along with her husband in intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said.

When she reached her home at Prashant Vihar, the men got out of their vehicle and verbally abused her, a senior police officer said.

She lodged a complaint on Tuesday morning, following which the men were arrested. The men were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, the officer said.

